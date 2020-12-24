How to get BritBox on your smart TV and binge your favourite British shows

oatawa/Getty Images

You can get BritBox on your smart TV as a downloadable app on several smart TV models.

If the app isn’t available on your TV, you can subscribe to BritBox through the Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV apps.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

BritBox, the streaming service borne of a partnership between British television networks BBC and ITV, is the place where you can go to watch classic pieces of British TV and new series.

The BritBox app is available on most smart TVs, and installation is fairly simple for each of them, even though the methods of installation are slightly varied depending on what brand you have.

How to get BritBox on your smart TV

Fire TV

1. From the Home screen on your TV, in the top toolbar, scroll over to “Apps.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Scroll over to ‘Apps’ in the toolbar.

2. Search for BritBox among the suggested channels. If you can’t find it, press and hold the mic button at the top of your Fire TV remote and say “BritBox” into it. If you searched using your voice, select Britbox from the list of matches.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Press and hold the mic button on your remote to speak into it.

3. Click the BritBox logo, and when it appears on your screen, click the “Get” button to download the app to your TV.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Get’ to download.

4. Return to home, open the app, and log in or sign up.

Apple TV

1. From the home screen, open the iTunes store.

2. Enter “BritBox” into the search bar, and select it when it appears.

3. Click “Download.”

4. Return to Home, open the BritBox app, and either log in or sign up.

Roku TV

1. On your TV’s home screen, scroll through the apps until you see the “Add Channels” option and select it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Add Channels’ from the home screen.

2. Scroll down to Search Channels and find BritBox.

3. Press “Add channel” to add it to the list of channels on your home screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Press ‘Add channel.’

4. Return to “Home,” open the BritBox app, and log in or sign up.

LG TVs

1. From the home screen, go to the LG Content Store.

2. In the search box, type “BritBox.”

3. Select the BritBox app when it appears.

4. Press “Install.”

5. Once installed, go back to the home screen to open the app and log in or sign up.

If your TV is not listed here, that means that the BritBox app is not yet available for your brand. However, this does not mean that you can’t watch BritBox on your TV â€” if you subscribe through Amazon Prime or Apple TV, instead of directly on BritBox, you can watch via those apps instead.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.