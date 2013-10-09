How To Get Huge Portions At Chipotle

Chipotle is known for its generous portions and affordable cuisine.
But with a few simple tips, you can get even more food from the popular burrito chain.
Quora user James Pan explained a few of his tips for getting the best burrito possible:
- Smile at your server. “Seriously, this is important,” Pan says.
- Get a burrito bowl. Business Insider’s analysis confirms that you get substantially more food by ordering the bowl instead of a traditional burrito.
- Ask for a tortilla on the side. This is free.
- Ask for extra rice at no extra cost.
- Order both pinto and black beans for free.
- Get free fajita vegetables.
- Ask for two different proteins, for example, half chicken and half steak. “Many places give you 3/4 a scoop of each protein, essentially giving you double protein,” Pan said.
- Ask for salad dressing, which is also free.
- While you’ll always pay more for guacamole, Pan says to order it on the side. “You’ll usually get more,” he says.
- Finally, timing is important. “Go late at night, about an hour within closing time,” Pan says. “They will just keep shoving the burrito until it explodes. Then they double-wrap it.”
