How To Get Huge Portions At Chipotle

Ashley Lutz

Chipotle is known for its generous portions and affordable cuisine.

But with a few simple tips, you can get even more food from the popular burrito chain.

Quora user James Pan explained a few of his tips for getting the best burrito possible:

  • Smile at your server. “Seriously, this is important,” Pan says.
  • Get a burrito bowl. Business Insider’s analysis confirms that you get substantially more food by ordering the bowl instead of a traditional burrito.
  • Ask for a tortilla on the side. This is free.
  • Ask for extra rice at no extra cost.
  • Order both pinto and black beans for free.
  • Get free fajita vegetables.
  • Ask for two different proteins, for example, half chicken and half steak. “Many places give you 3/4 a scoop of each protein, essentially giving you double protein,” Pan said.
  • Ask for salad dressing, which is also free.
  • While you’ll always pay more for guacamole, Pan says to order it on the side. “You’ll usually get more,” he says.
  • Finally, timing is important. “Go late at night, about an hour within closing time,” Pan says. “They will just keep shoving the burrito until it explodes. Then they double-wrap it.”

Now Watch: Scientists Discovered What Makes Someone A Good Dancer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.