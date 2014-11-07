How To Get Huge Portions At Chipotle

Chipotle is known for its generous portions and affordable cuisine.

But with a few simple tips, you can get even more food from the popular burrito chain.

Quora user James Pan explained a few of his tips for getting the best burrito possible:

Smile at your server. “Seriously, this is important,” Pan says.

“Seriously, this is important,” Pan says. Get a burrito bowl. Business Insider’s analysis confirms that you get substantially more food by ordering the bowl instead of a traditional burrito.

Business Insider’s analysis confirms that you get substantially more food by ordering the bowl instead of a traditional burrito. Ask for a tortilla on the side. This is free.

This is free. Ask for extra rice at no extra cost.

Order both pinto and black beans for free.

Get free fajita vegetables.

Ask for two different proteins, for example, half chicken and half steak. “Many places give you 3/4 a scoop of each protein, essentially giving you double protein,” Pan said.

“Many places give you 3/4 a scoop of each protein, essentially giving you double protein,” Pan said. Ask for salad dressing , which is also free.

, which is also free. While you’ll always pay more for guacamole, Pan says to order it on the side. “You’ll usually get more,” he says.

“You’ll usually get more,” he says. Finally, timing is important. “Go late at night, about an hour within closing time,” Pan says. “They will just keep shoving the burrito until it explodes. Then they double-wrap it.”

A Chipotle worker also told Popsugar that if you want more of an ingredient, you just need to ask for it.

“One full scoop is a Chipotle portion,” Anna Monette Roberts wrote in Popsugar. “However, if you feel like the burrito maker is giving you too little, politely ask for more.”

