9 things to do before bed that will jump-start tomorrow

The quality of sleep we get affects every aspect of our lives — however 40% of Americans don’t get the amount of sleep necessary for performing their best.

Fortunately, with a few simple additions to your nightly routine, you can transform your physical and mental well-being and set yourself up for success. Establishing a bedtime ritual is the key to sleeping longer, better, and starting your days more refreshed and energized.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.