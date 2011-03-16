Check Out This Trick For Boosting Your iPhone's Signal

Photo: Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten, The Next Web

On a recent dinner outing in Amsterdam, The Next Web made a miraculous discovery.Apparently all it takes to muster a few bars in a place of no reception is sticking your phone in a glass.



The restaurant, Pasta e Basta, is located in a “concrete basement” of sorts. A few years ago, a waitress discovered the handy trick.

Three bars with no 3G were achieved from a previous zero bars, which is quite the improvement. However, we’re not sure how productive you can be when your phone is inside the glass. But, if all you need to do is send a couple texts or emails, it’s worth a shot.

We’ve never seen this in action in the wild. Has anyone tried this? Let us know in the comments.

