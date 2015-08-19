How to get behind the future of Sydney's start-up sector

Some of Sydney’s entrepreneurs at work at startup hub Fishburners. Image: Supplied

Sydney is home to two-thirds of Australia’s tech startups. But we’re far from being global leaders.

Australia has one of the lowest rates of angel and venture capital investment in the world. We’re the only developed nation that does not offer entrepreneur visas.

Cities such as Berlin, London and Singapore have supportive government investment, and their tech startups are seeing the benefits.

The City of Sydney’s new 10-year action plan is all about creating an environment where entrepreneurs can start and grow successful global businesses.

The plan’s author, Charnelle Mondy, says tech startups are vital for Sydney’s future.

“Successful tech startups such as Atlassian, Campaign Monitor and Canva have put Sydney on the map. We want to build this entrepreneurial culture and support access to skilled support networks, funding and markets,” Ms Mondy said.

“Our goal is to support a flourishing ecosystem that is open, inclusive, skilled and highly connected.”

Actions focus on providing a strong support network, business and entrepreneurship education, and infrastructure and financing opportunities.

Proposed projects include a visiting entrepreneur program, business seminars, a Sydney tech startup festival and investor recruitment events.

The City is looking for input from the startup community to finalise the plan. You can view the plan and give feedback at sydneyyoursay.com.au until 10 November.

You can also join the conversation with the hashtag #startupsyd on social media.

