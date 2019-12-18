8 steps to get your baby to sleep well while travelling, from darkening the room to bringing a reminder of home

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris Getting your baby to fall asleep in a new environment while travelling can be a major challenge, but it doesn’t have to be.

The most challenging part of travelling with a baby is often getting them to fall asleep in a strange environment.

Experts recommend bringing something familiar from home, sticking to a routine, and sometimes, just waiting out a few difficult nights.

When travelling to a new time zone, you may choose to not switch your baby’s schedule over, and that’s OK.

There’s perhaps nothing more heartwarming than seeing your baby enveloped in the arms of their grandparents, and aunts and uncles after a particularly long and tiring journey. There’s also something inexplicable about the look of wonder in your baby’s eyes when they see the mountains or the beach for the first time.

There’s also nothing more exasperating than trying to soothe a hysterical baby suddenly thrust into an entirely unfamiliar environment and can’t fall asleep, no matter how much shushing, rocking, pleading, and synchronised crying you do.

Yes, travelling with a baby can be challenging – especially once the sun goes down. It may leave you questioning whether you should leave your zip code until after your child’s sixth birthday.

But that doesn’t have to be the case.

To help your baby get some shut eye while you’re travelling, experts say to make sure to pack a few key items, stick to your routine as much as you can, and know that you may just have to endure several sleepess nights before your baby feels right at home in their temporary accommodations.

Bring a portable crib, or save money by renting or buying one at your destination.

Guava

To make sure your baby has a safe and comfortable place to sleep, your most obvious option is to bring your own travel crib – if you’re driving to your destination. If you’re flying, however, you could end up spending about $US100 – more than the price of many portable cribs – just to check this item at the airport.

If you decide to BYO, the Guava Lotus Travel Crib is an excellent option. It’s lightweight, folds into a travel backpack, and fits in the overhead compartment of many aeroplanes.

But if you don’t want to pack one more thing, call ahead to your hotel or Airbnb, and ask if they have cribs available, since many places will provide this service for free. If that’s not an option, look into Baby Quip or Baby’s Away – two companies that rent a wide range of baby gear across the US.

To avoid costly airline fees, and give back, you can also order a Pack ‘n Play to your destination, which can cost as little as $US60. Before you head home, donate it to a local charity, or to the place where you’re staying.

Pack something familiar that reminds your baby of home.

Amazon

Using your own crib sheet in a new place is a good idea because it’s “very comforting and familiar to your baby,” Nicky Barker, a sleep expert, told Insider. “It will have exactly the right feel and smell as being at home,”

Barker also recommends bringing anything your baby typically relies on to go to sleep, including specific pacifiers, swaddles, or a lovie.

Turn the bathroom into a makeshift nursery, and create a cosy enclosure for your baby

Amazon

If your baby is used to having their own room, book a suite, if that option is available and financially feasible. Or, get creative and turn a large closet or the bathroom into a makeshift nursery.

There’s also the Slumber Pod, which could be your saving grace. Weighing in at less than six pounds, this tent-like structure encloses a portable crib and creates a dark little room for your baby anywhere you go.

Darken the room, using a few simple hacks.

Twitter

Speaking of keeping the room dark, many hotel rooms have gaps in the curtains that allow distracting light in. One easy way to address this is by using the clips of a skirt hanger to secure the blinds shut.

Barker also recommends bringing portable black-out blinds with you or putting dark sheets over the windows.

Some desperate parents will go so far as to put electrical tape over any clocks, and tin foil over the windows. Weird? Maybe. But if it keeps a baby asleep, I’m all for it.

If you’re travelling to a new time zone, you don’t have to adjust your baby’s schedule.

For parents who are sticklers about bedtime, the mere thought of adjusting to a different time zone can incite panic. If you don’t want to transition your baby, simply don’t. If your child goes to bed at 7 p.m. every night, you can just put them to bed when the clock strikes that hour at your home base, even if that means tucking your child in at 1 a.m. where you are travelling.

If you decide to make the switch, expose your baby to sunlight as soon as they wake up to help reset their body clock, Barker said. On average, expect about three difficult nights, before your baby gets used to the new time zone.

A white noise machine can help your baby calm down, and get quality shut eye.

Amazon

I never leave home for a trip without a white noise machine. This helps to drown out jarring sounds that might disturb a sleeping baby. I especially like the Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, because it has a built-in night light. Since hotel lamps are usually way too bright, this feature helps to keep my daughter in a sleepy, peaceful mood if she wakes up in the middle of the night.

Replicate your baby’s bedtime routine as much as you can.

AP

Sleeping in a new environment can be challenging even for adults, let alone for babies who are still figuring this whole slumber thing out. Your best bet is sticking to your normal routine as much as you possibly can, since this helps the brain to realise that it’s time to wind down.

My daughter, for example, is used to cleaning up her toys, brushing her teeth, getting a bath, singing, putting on lotion, reading a book, and then going to bed (quite the routine, I know). When we travel, I try to recreate this as much as possible for her.

Do your best to do the same, keeping in mind that your baby is likely overstimulated and potentially overtired.

That might mean designing a soothing bath setting, which is doable.

Amazon

Ideally, your room will have a bathtub or your baby might still be small enough to wash up in the sink. If that’s not the case, bring an inflatable tub that deflates and folds up with ease into your suitcase.

If you’re like me, you probably don’t want to use the shampoo, soaps, and lotions provided by a hotel, or the ones your in-laws use, since your baby may have some sensitivities.

To bring your go-tos from home, just pour those products into compact travel bottles. This might also be a good time to try out baby bar soap. Another good tip is to use up any samples you have lying around that you undoubtedly received as registry welcome gifts or from the hospital when your baby was born.

