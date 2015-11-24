'How to Get Away with Murder' creator wants to take a sharp turn in the rest of the season

Warning: spoilers ahead for the most recent episode.

ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” just arguably closed the darkest storyline of its run with last week’s winter finale. But the show’s creator would like to turn some of that around.

“The show is always going to be intense and dark, but I’m craving a balance of fun, too,” Peter Nowalk recently told Business Insider.

ABC/Mitchell Haaseth Annalise (Viola Davis) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) are trying to cover up the murder of prosecutor Emily Sinclair (Sarah Burns).

On last week’s episode, we found out that Wes (Alfred Enoch) was the one who shot legal diva Annalise (Viola Davis). But he didn’t just shoot to injure her for the sake of their coverup of Asher’s (Matt McGorry) murder of prosecutor Emily Sinclair (Sarah Burns). It had seemed Wes shot to kill. And then we found out that Annalise and her college girlfriend Eve (Famke Janssen) had something to do with his mother’s suicide.

And that’s just the Wes and Asher drama.

But Nowalk says that he’s seriously contemplating a lighter remainder of the season when the show picks up again on February 11.

“It’s fun for me to think about the good times and when and how we’re going to show that to you guys,” said Nowalk, who added that the he and his team are behind on writing the next episode.

“My goal is to dig deeper with the characters, show that their dynamics with each other are changing, that they have really moved on from the first season when they kind of hated each other and were at odds. I think we’ll see them grow a little bit more reliant on each other. And maybe even warmer toward each other. For me, I want to make the back six episodes for us very character-driven. And whether that means slowing down a little or that there will be less mystery, I’m not actually sure. For me, I want to sit with the characters more.”

