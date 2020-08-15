How to listen to audio news stories on your iPhone's Apple News+ service

- You can now hear audio stories read aloud in Apple News on your iPhone if you subscribe to Apple News+. If you aren’t a subscriber, you will only hear brief previews.
- Apple has introduced audio stories in the Apple News app for those with iOS 13.6 devices and higher.
- You can also create a playlist of audio stories – tap and hold a story and choose how to add it to your queue.
Apple has recently expanded the Apple News app for iOS to include audio news stories, letting you hear select Apple News+ stories read aloud as if they were podcasts.
To get these audio stories, you need to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 13.6 or higher. In addition, you need to be a subscriber to Apple’s News+ service, which costs $US10 per month.
If you aren’t using Apple News+, then you will only be able to hear short previews of each news story, rather than the entire audio.
How to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 13.6
1. Start the Settings app and then tap “General.”
2. On the “General” page, tap “Software Update.”
3. Check the version of iOS. If necessary, update to the latest version. Unfortunately, if your iPhone predates the iPhone 6S, it may not be upgradeable to iOS 13.6.
How to find audio stories on Apple News for the iPhone
1. Start the News app and tap “Audio” in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. This is a new icon starting with iOS 13.6.
2. To hear the Apple News Today read aloud, tap “Play” at the top right of the screen, beside “Apple News+ Audio.” Each story will be read aloud, one after another. If you’re not currently subscribing to Apple News+, you will only hear a short preview.
3. The audio player will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can play and pause the audio, or swipe up to see a larger version of the player. Swipe down to minimise it.
4. You can also select specific stories to be read aloud. To hear a story, simply tap it and it will begin playing.
If you aren’t yet an Apple News+ subscriber, you’ll see a banner on the screen asking you to upgrade, and audio stories will be described as “Previews.”
How to control your audio playlist on Apple News+
If you are a subscriber to Apple News+, you can create a queue to hear certain stories played in any order you like. To do that, tap and hold a story until the pop-up menu appears, and then choose “Play Next” or “Play Last.”
