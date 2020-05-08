How to get Audible on your Google Home device in 2 ways

David Ferencik/Shutterstock You can pair your Google Home device with your phone or computer using Bluetooth to listen to your favourite Audible audiobooks.

You can’t get Audible on a Google Home device natively, but there are two workarounds for playing titles from the audiobook app on your smart speaker.

You can get Audible on your Google Home speaker by pairing it with your phone through Bluetooth or casting your Audible app from your Android phone.

Make sure all your devices are on the same network when you are pairing your mobile device to your Google Home speaker.

Audible brings you the latest titles and popular podcasts, ensuring you have hands-free access to your favourite stories and storytellers while you work out, run errands, or put the kids to bed. While Audible lets you listen on your laptop or phone, you can also connect it with Google’s smart speaker and home assistant.

Because the Amazon-owned Audible doesn’t have an app for Google Home, you’ll need to either pair your Audible app with the speaker using Bluetooth, or, if you have an Android phone, you can cast your audiobooks through the Google Home app.

Before you do either, make sure your Google Home speaker and smartphone are connected to the same network. You’ll also want to make sure the “Microphone” permission on your Android phone is turned on in your Google Play app. You can do this by opening the app, opening the “Permissions” menu and toggling the “Microphone” option on.

Here are two ways you can listen to Audible on your Google Home device.

How to get Audible on a Google Home using Bluetooth pairing

1. Open the Google Home app on your mobile device.

2. From the home screen, select the device you want to listen on.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select your device.

3. Tap the Settings icon.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Settings.

4. Scroll down and tap “Paired Bluetooth Devices.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Paired Bluetooth devices.’

5. Tap “Enable Pairing Mode” to turn on Bluetooth connectivity for your device.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Enable Pairing Mode.’

6. Open your phone’s Settings app.

7. Tap Bluetooth.

Abbey White/Business Insider Open the Bluetooth menu.

8. Toggle Bluetooth on.

Abbey White/Business Insider Tap Bluetooth to enable it.

9. Select your Google Home Device from the list of My Devices and wait for your speaker to make a dinging sound confirming that it’s paired.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select your device.

How to cast Audible to your Google Home speaker from your Android device

1. Open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the device you want to cast your screen to.

3. Select “Cast my screen.”

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find this button in the bottom left of the app screen.

4. Open the Audible app.

5. Tap the app Menu button.

Abbey White/Business Insider The Menu is represented by a ‘hamburger’ of verticle lines in the top right of the app.

6. Select Library.

Abbey White/Business Insider Your Library holds your entire history of Audible audiobook purchases.

7. Choose one of your titles and tap it to begin casting the audiobook to your Google Home device.

8. When you’re done listening, go back to the Google Home app and press Stop Mirroring.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will stop your Android from casting to your Google Home speaker.

