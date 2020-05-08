How to get Audible on your Google Home device in 2 ways

Audible brings you the latest titles and popular podcasts, ensuring you have hands-free access to your favourite stories and storytellers while you work out, run errands, or put the kids to bed. While Audible lets you listen on your laptop or phone, you can also connect it with Google’s smart speaker and home assistant.

Because the Amazon-owned Audible doesn’t have an app for Google Home, you’ll need to either pair your Audible app with the speaker using Bluetooth, or, if you have an Android phone, you can cast your audiobooks through the Google Home app.

Before you do either, make sure your Google Home speaker and smartphone are connected to the same network. You’ll also want to make sure the “Microphone” permission on your Android phone is turned on in your Google Play app. You can do this by opening the app, opening the “Permissions” menu and toggling the “Microphone” option on.

Here are two ways you can listen to Audible on your Google Home device.

How to get Audible on a Google Home using Bluetooth pairing

1. Open the Google Home app on your mobile device.

2. From the home screen, select the device you want to listen on.

How to get Audible on Google Home 1Melanie Weir/Business InsiderSelect your device.

3. Tap the Settings icon.

How to get Audible on Google Home 2Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap Settings.

4. Scroll down and tap “Paired Bluetooth Devices.”

How to get Audible on Google Home 3Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Paired Bluetooth devices.’

5. Tap “Enable Pairing Mode” to turn on Bluetooth connectivity for your device.

How to get Audible on Google Home 4Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Enable Pairing Mode.’

6. Open your phone’s Settings app.

7. Tap Bluetooth.

How to get Audible on Google Home 11Abbey White/Business InsiderOpen the Bluetooth menu.

8. Toggle Bluetooth on.

How to play Audible on Google Home 12Abbey White/Business InsiderTap Bluetooth to enable it.

9. Select your Google Home Device from the list of My Devices and wait for your speaker to make a dinging sound confirming that it’s paired.

How to get Audible on Google Home 5Melanie Weir/Business InsiderSelect your device.

How to cast Audible to your Google Home speaker from your Android device

1. Open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the device you want to cast your screen to.

3. Select “Cast my screen.”

How to get Audible on Google Home 6Abbey White/Business InsiderYou can find this button in the bottom left of the app screen.

4. Open the Audible app.

5. Tap the app Menu button.

How to get Audible on Google Home 7Abbey White/Business InsiderThe Menu is represented by a ‘hamburger’ of verticle lines in the top right of the app.

6. Select Library.

How to get Audible on Google Home 8Abbey White/Business InsiderYour Library holds your entire history of Audible audiobook purchases.

7. Choose one of your titles and tap it to begin casting the audiobook to your Google Home device.

8. When you’re done listening, go back to the Google Home app and press Stop Mirroring.

How to get audible on google home 9Abbey White/Business InsiderThis will stop your Android from casting to your Google Home speaker.
