How To Get Around The UK Bonus Tax In Two Easy Steps

John Carney

The announcement that UK banks will be hit by a 50 per cent tax on bonus payouts over £25,000  has bankers scrambling to find ways around the tax. 

The move is obviously intended to encourage banks to retain capital rather than pay it out as bonuses. But UK banks, worried about losing employees to US and European firms if they don’t meet the market for compensation, will undoubtedly attempt to circumvent the tax.

And it couldn’t be easier. Finbar Taggit showed us how to get around the tax.

Finbar Taggit Tax Avoidance Tweet

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.