Make Your Browser Trick NYT's Paywall With This Easy Shortcut

Yesterday we showed you 10 ways to dodge paywalls and online subscriptions. Now for all you New York Times lovers, there’s an easier way to dodge the impending 20 article limit.



Eurica Blog developed a bookmark called NYTClean that tricks the New York Times website into letting you read as many articles as you want for free.

All you have to do is drag the bookmark to your bookmarks bar and it will handle the rest. We’ll see how well this works when the paywall goes up next week.

Click here to get the bookmark.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Best Features In Firefox 4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.