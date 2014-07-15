Here's How To Get Every Candidate To Accept Your Job Offer

When it comes to accepting a job offer, it’s not always all about the money.

“Most candidates seek more than a bigger paycheck,” writes Andy LaCivita, chief executive at Milewalk Inc., in a recent LinkedIn post. They look at several other factors, such as opportunities for career development, corporate culture, office environment, friendly coworkers, and office location, he says.

If you’re employer who wants to win over top talent, you’ll need to prove you can offer more than a fat paycheck.

Here are three of LaCivita’s top strategies for moving past salary negotiations and getting candidates to accept your job offer every time:

Ask what motivates them.

You won’t know how to market the company or sell the position without an idea of what each candidate is looking for, so go right ahead and ask, LaCivita recommends. Find out what motivates him, what’s missing from his current company, and what criteria are most important to him when job hunting. “Once you understand the candidate’s criteria, you can discuss and re-enforce how your organisation satisfies it,” he says. Show each candidate how your company will fulfil their specific preferences.

Treat them as a teammate.

During an interview, candidates evaluate a lot about a company: whether or not they will fit in, what their role will be, if their work will be appreciated, etc. If you approach the interview with an apathetic attitude, the candidate won’t be enticed to accept an offer, says LaCivita. “Everyone wins if the candidate accepts the offer, so treat her well.” Create an environment where she already feels like a part of the team, and she’ll jump at the chance to actually join, he adds.

Give them abundant time.

Forcing someone to decide on an offer in a day — or even a week — places unnecessary pressure on a major decision in their life. Instead, LaCivita recommends giving the candidate a couple of weeks to let you know. “Take ample time to understand the candidate’s criteria so that you, as a hiring official, truly appreciate her criteria and can emphasise your organisation’s commitment to meeting them.”

He suggests checking in after a week to gauge how the candidate is feeling.

In the end, these gestures that show you care will go a long way in influencing their decision.

