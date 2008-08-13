How To Get An iTunes Hit Without An iTunes Ad: A Viral Movie Trailer (AAPL)

At this point everyone knows how to make a song a hit on iTunes: Get it on an Apple (AAPL) ad. That’s worked for Coldplay, The Ting Tings, and Yael Naim.



But let’s say that for some reason, you can’t get Steve Jobs’ stamp of approval. What then? You still have options, Jupiter’s David Card reminds us. For instance, you could get your song inserted into trailers for one of the summer’s biggest movies. That’s what M.I.A. did with “Paper Planes,” — “previously a non-hit from a year-old album”, David notes. By the end of last month it was number 18 on the iTunes singles chart; today it’s number 2.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt your chances if you base your song on a sample from one the world’s greatest band’s best songs:

