How To Get A Wii In New York

Wired’s Chris Kohler posts a handy guide to getting your hands on Nintendo’s (NTDOY) still-red-hot Wii video game console this holiday season. But here’s the best bet for New Yorkers: Head to the Nintendo World store at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

We hear the store is still getting shipments of plenty of systems every day. A line starts outside before the store opens every morning — if you can get up early enough, you should be in luck. Getting there 90 minutes early on a Sunday morning worked for us. Call the store for more information. And yes, it’s worth it: The Wii is every bit as awesome as advertised.

