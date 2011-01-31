How To Get A Strong Currency

From Sean Lee at ForexLive:



If you want a strong currency, get one of the ratings agencies to downgrade your country’s debt, get into a deflationary spiral which will last for years, keep printing money and issuing debt and keep interest rates at zero.

Of course you know what currency he’s talking about, right?

Here’s a long-term chart of the dollar vs. the yen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.