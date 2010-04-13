How To Score A Speaking Gig At An Industry Event

From OPEN Forum:

Getting an invitation to speak at an industry trade show or event is a great way to elevate your profile in your industry, confirm that you know your stuff, share your knowledge, make great contacts, and (of course) indulge your inner ham.

So how do you get a speaking gig at a trade show or industry event?

Here are 12 ways.

1. Give yourself plenty of time. Program planning for many events and conferences begins up to a year in advance, says Helena Bouchez of Helena B Communications. But at the events I’ve helped organise, the day registration opens is often the day speakers often come out of the woodwork seeking to participate. It doesn’t work like that: Seek out the events you’d like to attend well in advance, and reach out to the organisers, Helena adds. Which brings me to my next point…

2. Contact organisers how they ask to be contacted. Sometimes, event organisers have a web-based speaker proposal form. Other times, they want to hear from you via email. I suppose some event organisers are OK being contacted by telephone. But in general, I’d discourage it, because most organisers are inundated with proposals, and a telephone call will only annoy them.

3. Suggest how you fit in. “Don’t make the event producer find the fit,” says Alison Murdock of Next Round Communications “When you suggest a speaker, tell them how and where they should go in the program. It will also show you cared enough to understand their program.”

Continue reading at OPEN Forum >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.