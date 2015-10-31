15 foolproof ways to get selfie with a famous person

Nathan McAlone
Derek jeter selfieGetty Images

If you want to get a selfie with a celebrity, you can’t sit back and just hope you get the chance. You have to make your own luck.

But there’s one thing working in your favour — famous people love taking pictures of themselves. You just have to put yourself in the right place at the right time.

Snagging a selfie with an actor, pop star, or athlete is more of an art than a science, but there are a few things you can do to drastically improve your chances.

Inspired by Rob Morris’ guide to getting a selfie with a politician, we’ve compiled our own list of 15 surefire ways to get a selfie with any famous person.

Here they are:

Go to a movie premiere.

Getty/Sean Gallup
Pictured: Actor Daniel Craig.

Wear their gear.

Getty
Pictured: Donald Trump.

Stick out your tongue.

Getty/Bryan Bedder
Pictured: Miley Cyrus.

Get a bunch of other famous people together.

Getty/ Cindy Ord

Find a dog -- or a corporate sponsor.

Getty/Angela Weiss
Pictured: YouTube star Connor Franta.

Actually, any cute animal will do.

Getty/Mirco Lazzari
Pictured: Motorcycle racer Yonny Hernandez.

Get a selfie with their wax figure instead.

Getty/Paul Morigi
Pictured: Wax Zac Efron.

Bring a selfie stick.

Facebook
Pictured: President Barack Obama.

Dress to impress.

Getty/Jim McIsaac
Pictured: Blue Jays star Munenori Kawasaki.

Find a mirror.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 28, 2015 at 9:30am PDT

Have the same first name.

Ow.ly
Pictured: Bill Gates and Bill Clinton.

Be in uniform.

Getty/Christopher Polk
Pictured: Actor Chris Pratt

Find a trophy and stand near it.

Getty/Ethan Miller
Pictured: Boston Bruin's star Patrice Bergeron

Be part of a crowd.

Getty/Grant Halverson
Pictured: Retired basketball player and TV personality Kenny Smith.

Scream.

Getty/Jason Merritt
Pictured: Kylie Jenner.

