How To Return Windows 7 And Keep Your New PC

Did you just buy a brand new PC that comes bundled with Windows but don’t want it? Turns out manufacturers will refund you the price of the Windows licence. It’s a tricky process and various companies have their own policy to deal with the refund. Try out these steps.



1. Don’t boot up the computer!

To qualify for a refund you need to reject Microsoft’s End User licence Agreement for Windows. New copies of Windows pre-installed on new PCs and laptops no longer have a Reject button, just an Agree button. Since you can’t reject it outright, just don’t boot up.

2. Contact the manufacturer

Call or email — recommended as you can have proof instantly — your PC manufacturer and ask the customer service agent for a refund. Inform them you do not agree to Windows’ terms and agreement and refuse to use the software. Depending on the situation you may be offered a coupon for future purchase or cash. Other people’s success stories indicate you can get a refund between $15 to $200.

3. Install Linux

You still need to use your computer so give Linux a try. Ubuntu is one of the easiest to get started with. Download the install file and transfer it to a USB flash drive or burn it to a CD. Plug in the install media and boot up your computer. Press F2 or F8 on the keyboard to get into the BIOS options. Make sure to change your boot media to either the flash drive or CD/DVD drive. Reboot and install Ubuntu over Windows on the hard drive.

Good luck. Remember to be courteous but be persistent.

Popular PC manufacturer support options:

Dell’s technical support email

HP/Compaq’s technical support email

Acer’s technical support page

Gateway’s technical support email

Lenovo’s technical support page

Toshiba’s technical support page

Fujitsu’s technical support page

