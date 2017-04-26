How to get a refund from LuLaRoe for your ripped leggings

LuLaRoe is refunding customers following complaints about the quality of the company’s clothing, as Business Insider reported earlier.

The policies include the “Make Good” program — which applies to purchases made between January 1, 2016 and today — and the “Happiness Policy,” which applies to all future purchases.

Here’s a breakdown on the specifics of each policy, and how customers can get a refund, credit, or exchange.

The “Make Good” program:

Applies only to purchases of defective merchandise made between January 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017.

Customers can apply for a replacement, gift card, or cash refund by contacting the retailer who sold them the product. If that retailer refuses to help them, they can contact LuLaRoe through its “Make Good” website, and the company will connect them with another retailer who can process their claim.

Customers can also apply for a refund in the form of a personal check or a LuLaRoe gift card by making a claim directly to LuLaRoe on its “Make Good” website. The website contains a form for submitting claims.

Claims must be submitted no later than July 31, 2017.

The “Happiness” policy

Applies to purchases made on or after April 25, 2017.

Within 30 days of purchase, customers can return products for any reason to the retailer they purchased from to receive a full refund, credit, or exchange.

Within 90 days of purchase, customers can return products for any reason to any retailer to receive a credit or exchange .

If a product has a manufacturing defect in materials or workmanship, customers may be entitled to a return any time under the company’s new limited warranty. The limited warranty applies to items purchased after April 24, 2017.

