11 Ways To Get A Raise

Asking for a raise takes guts. Especially in this economy.But asking for a raise that you deserve is perfectly reasonable, and you should go for it once you’ve done the necessary prep work.



We talked to several HR execs and career coaches about how to go about this. The consensus is that asking for a raise is a big deal, and you’re going to need to do some research.

“That old idea of getting a raise once a year is gone,” says Nancy Fox of The Business Fox. It’s best to make your boss believe a raise is a “win-win situation,” she says, benefiting not just you, but the company.

We also found that showing your boss tangibles, like keeping a log with numbers of clients or the revenue you’ve raised, is a good idea. But intangibles, like your ability to build good relationships with business partners, are also a part of your unique value, which lets your boss know you deserve a raise before anyone else, career coach Christopher Browning told us.

We gathered 11 tips about when and how to ask for a raise — and what to do if you don’t get one.

