How To Get Refunded The Difference If Amazon Discounts The Product You Just Ordered

Ashley Lutz

If Amazon discounts a product you just ordered, there’s a quick and easy way to get your money back.

Reddit user poorsol posted an exchange with the retailer to demonstrate how easy it is to get a refund.

In a brief chat with an Amazon customer service representative, poorsol explains that the wine rack he originally bought for $US28.52 has been discounted by about $US8.

The rep says that the company will refund for any discounts made within seven days of your purchase:

Amazon refund chatReddit user poorsol

We dug around Amazon’s website and couldn’t find anything about this policy, so we decided to chat customer service.

They confirmed that this is the policy:

Amazon customer service chatAshley Lutz/Business Insider

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

