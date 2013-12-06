How To Get Refunded The Difference If Amazon Discounts The Product You Just Ordered

If Amazon discounts a product you just ordered, there’s a quick and easy way to get your money back.
Reddit user poorsol posted an exchange with the retailer to demonstrate how easy it is to get a refund.
In a brief chat with an Amazon customer service representative, poorsol explains that the wine rack he originally bought for $US28.52 has been discounted by about $US8.
The rep says that the company will refund for any discounts made within seven days of your purchase:
We dug around Amazon’s website and couldn’t find anything about this policy, so we decided to chat customer service.
They confirmed that this is the policy:
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
