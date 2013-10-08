How The 125,000 Commuters Who Suffered Through Major Metro-North Train Delays Can Get Some Money Back

After nearly

two weeks of serious delays, service has been fully restored on the Metro-North New Haven commuter line that connects Connecticut and Westchester with New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has decided that the 125,000 people who use the train daily to get to and from New York City deserve to save some money on future tickets, though it has not released specific amounts.

For Mail&Ride customers (who sign up to have a fresh monthly ticket mailed to them every month), the credit will automatically be applied to their December ticket.

Everyone else — including those who buy tickets online — will have to go to a ticket window in person to get the credit.

Below is the MTA release with the full details.

—-

Customers holding weekly tickets valid during this time period can begin applying for this credit October 9. Customers with monthly tickets for September and October can begin applying for this credit October 20 when November monthly tickets go on sale.

Monthly customers who hold both a September and October ticket are urged to apply for this credit for both tickets at the same time. Therefore, for customer convenience, Metro-North will honour New Haven Line November monthly tickets for travel beginning October 20.

Customers holding a monthly ticket with a MetroCard, may wish to submit their credit request at a later time if there is still value on the MetroCard. Metro-North ticket windows cannot transfer MetroCard value. The MetroCard value can only be transferred to another card at subway station booths.

Mail&Ride customers will have this credit automatically applied to their December ticket. WebTicket customers should visit a ticket window in order to receive this credit.

Any customer with a monthly or weekly ticket for transportation during this period must surrender their ticket in order to receive this credit.

Customers can apply for this credit until March 31, 2014.

There will be no processing fee charged for these credit transactions.

Metro-North will open more ticket windows with extended hours at select outlying New Haven Line stations and in Grand Central Terminal.

Credit Processing for Weekly Tickets Begins October 9

Weekly tickets will be accepted for credit from October 9 to March 31, 2014 at all New Haven Line and Grand Central ticket windows.

Tickets valid for the weeks of September 21 to 27 and September 28 to October 4 can be submitted for credit toward the purchase of a future ticket. (This will be adjusted to reflect the actual date of full restoration of service.)

Customers will be required to surrender their ticket at a ticket office to apply the credit.

Credit Processing for Monthly Tickets Begins October 20

Monthly tickets will be accepted for credit from October 20 to March 31, 2014 at all New Haven Line & Grand Central ticket windows.

Monthly tickets for September and October will be prorated for the cost of the rail service portion ONLY for the period of time affected by the Con Ed power outage.

September and October monthly tickets can be submitted individually or combined for a credit toward the purchase of one monthly ticket.

All monthly ticket customers are urged to purchase their November ticket early. If customers submit both their October and September monthly tickets for credit toward their November ticket, in this case only, the New Haven Line November ticket will be valid starting October 20th.

Customers will be required to surrender their September and October monthly tickets at a ticket office to apply the credit.

Mail&Ride Customers: the appropriate credit will be automatically applied to the purchase of your December monthly ticket. Customers who opt out of the Mail&Ride program for the December monthly should contact Mail&Ride at 511 (outside of NYS, 877-690-5114).

WebTicket Customers: Ticket holders will have to go to a ticket window for a credit toward the purchase of a future ticket.

Where To Go To Get Your Credit

To help customers obtain their credits quickly and conveniently and to minimize long lines and for customers — Metro-North will have more ticket windows in operation with extended window hours at select New Haven Line stations and in Grand Central Terminal beginning October 21.

Additional windows will be open from 6 a.m.to 10 p.m. at New Haven, Bridgeport, Stamford, Greenwich, New Rochelle, and Harlem-125th Street from October 21-25.

Additional windows will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at South Norwalk and Fordham from October 21-25.

At Stamford Station on Thursday, October 24, two additional, dedicated windows will be open from 6 a.m.-8 PM where customers can apply for credits.

In Grand Central’s Vanderbilt Hall from October 28 to November 1, eight temporary tables will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro-North regrets any inconvenience you may have experienced during this service disruption.

For any questions about the credit process, please contact Customer Service at 511 (From Connecticut, 877-690-5114).

