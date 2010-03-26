How To Get A Small Business Loan After You've Gone Bankrupt

Getting a loan or a line of credit for your small business in this environment is tough enough. If you’ve experienced a bankruptcy in the past, you probably feel like the odds of you getting approved for one this time around are zero.



Well, it’s not easy, but it’s certainly not impossible.

A recent article from BusinessWeek offers some tips for how you can improve your chances of qualifying for a loan post-bankruptcy:

Community banks will be more understanding than big ones, most of which have an automatic screening process based on your credit score that will immediately eliminate you.

Explain exactly what happened in a face-to-face conversation with the loan officer, and talk about everything you did “make good on your obligations after the fact.”

Talk to a number of bankers. Even when they turn you down, keep following up with the ones who seemed most understanding — it’ll maximise your odds of getting a loan down the road.

Definitely start off with a small request — after around two years of good behaviour and on-time payments, you should be eligible to ask for a bigger amount.

Consider bringing on a partner who has an excellent credit record — although you are still considered somewhat of a liability, it will make banks more confident in your new venture’s credibility.

