6 steps to getting the job you're not 100% qualified for

Don't count yourself out

Human Workplace CEO Liz Ryan writes on LinkedIn that the recruitment process of putting out job ads is 'bureaucratic,' 'faulty,' and 'idiotic.'

'The manager writes a job spec that describes an imaginary, magical person who doesn't exist on this planet. A compliant HR person takes the spec from the manager and publishes the job ad far and wide, no questions asked,' she writes.

As Scott Purcell, a Silicon Valley-based technology recruiter at Jobspring Partners, tells Quartz, a lot of job descriptions include everything the company could ever dream of having, which does include a list of things they need, but also includes things they may want to use in the future and every sort of technology in their environment.

'If you were to ask most hiring managers if they care about somebody that has every skill listed, versus somebody that has four or five (relevant skills) with a good attitude and a good work history, they're all going to say they care about the type of person, not some brand new technology skill,' Purcell tells Quartz.

Unfortunately, the majority of people who don't apply for jobs say the reason isn't that they think they couldn't do the job well; it's that they think they won't get hired because they don't meet the qualifications.

But as 'Great on the Job' author Jodi Glickman writes for HBR, they're missing a basic mathematical principal when deciding not to apply: rounding up.

If you're 60% qualified for a job based on its description, 'Why round down rather than up when we've long been taught that a 0.5 gets rounded up to 1?' Glickman asks. She says that slight miscalculation can have huge repercussions in your professional life.

The bottom line is, if you think you're a fit for the job -- and you can frame your skills to make a case -- don't let an overly detailed job description intimidate you. It's likely you're more qualified than you think.