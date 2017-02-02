A recruiter at Yelp shares the 2 best questions you can ask in a job interview

Kristin Carlson Rocking a job interview isn’t just about having all the answers. Yelp senior sales recruiter Kristin Carlson is pictured.

It’s about posing the right questions, too.

Business Insider spoke with Kristin Carlson, a senior sales recruiter based in Yelp’s Chicago office, to get a sense of what it takes to get hired at the $3 billion, San Francisco-based company.

She noted that ensuring a good culture fit is a major component of the interviewing process.

“We have a fantastic culture here, but you’re not going to be happy at work if you aren’t jazzed about what you’re doing every day,” she says. “You should expect some real talk when it comes to what we will expect from you in the role and if anything is unclear at any point, ask. It’s our job to make sure this is a good fit for both us and for you.”

There’s one easy way to make it clear that you are a great fit: asking questions.

“A well-prepared set of follow-up questions should always be in your interview arsenal, but if something pressing creeps to mind during your conversations, don’t ignore it. Ask away,” Carlson says. “When it comes to your actual interviews, follow-up calls, and your daily life at Yelp, know that Yelployees are curious.”

Carlson says she especially loves questions that allow the candidate to get clearer insight on the challenges and expectations of the role.

“For example, a great question to ask when interviewing for a sales role would be, ‘What do you expect from me in my first two months on the job?’ or ‘What can I do to be one of the top performing account executives?'” she says. “If your questions are along these lines, it shows me you are already picture yourself working at Yelp.”

