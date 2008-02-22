How To Get A Job At The WSJ: Harass Rupert

Last September, we looked on with admiration as Reuters reporter Robert MacMillan leapt out from the bushes in an (unsuccessful) attempt to interview Rupert Murdoch. Turns out we weren’t the only ones who admired Robert’s pluck. He’s now working for… Rupert Murdoch, as the WSJ’s new publishing reporter.



For those of you who missed it, here’s the play-by-play of Robert’s ambush, courtesy of Reuters’ MediaFile blog:

MacMillan: Hello, Mr. Murdoch, I’m Robert MacMillan. I work for Reuters.

Murdoch: Oh, really!

MacMillan: I just wanted to ask –

Murdoch: No.

Security guard #1: (grabs MacMillan’s arm and pulls him away from Murdoch)

MacMillan: Can you tell me what you talked to the editors about? (To security guard) Please don’t touch me.

Murdoch: No.

MacMillan: And can you tell me also –

Murdoch: No.

MacMillan: You were seen with Anderson Cooper at Sun Valley. I wonder if you’re interested in having him at the Fox Business Channel.

Murdoch: (silence)

MacMillan: Are you planning to increase the number of employees at The Wall Street Journal?

Murdoch: I’m not talking to Reuters.

Security guard #2: Stay away! Stay away!

