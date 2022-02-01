The complete guide to landing a job at white-hot electric car outfits like Rivian, Lucid, and Tesla

Young startups like and Lucid are joining the electric car race and competing with giants like GM and Ford for talent. Rivian

The electric car industry is chock full of exciting new opportunities.

From engineering to software, it’s a great time to go for a job in the EV industry.

Here’s how to get a job in the business — and which companies to bet your career on.

The auto industry is undergoing a revolution. Giants like Ford and General Motors are reinventing themselves for an electric future, using decades of experience and billions of dollars to navigate their pivot. Meanwhile, young startups like Rivian and Lucid are joining the race, bringing bullish investor interest and agile talent willing to move quickly. Regardless, all need good people to make it all happen — and the labor market is signaling that’s not easy to find, regardless of the type of company.

Those applying for jobs in the industry today want to ensure they have what it takes to impress any company with their skills and preparedness for the EV transition. Some candidates want to know the career trajectories of other successful individuals in the industry, and how to gain the same skill sets and experiences. And all applicants want to know which companies will be best to place their bets on. Insider offers expert tips on that below.

Meanwhile, automakers don’t provide the only opportunities for engineers, software developers, supply chain or manufacturing experts, and more. There are plenty of industries needed to support the world of EVs, in batteries, charging, and delivery. Read more about how to get a job in the EV industry, and what other trends and companies you should keep in mind, too.

EV career advice

Lots of industries are struggling to hire enough talent right now, but automakers have it especially tough.

Rivian alone has nearly 2,000 postings on its career site. Lucid Motors has almost 1,200. And according to LinkedIn, Tesla has more than 5,000 postings. Then you’ve got the legacy auto companies to look at.

Sinem Buber, ZipRecruiter’s lead labor economist, Jorge Puente, vice president of Kelly Engineering, the staffing company’s arm specializing in technical fields, and Dan Stiles, director of strategic accounts at recruiting and staffing agency Aerotek, spoke with Insider about their top tips for engineers, supply chain analysts, and manufacturing experts seeking a job in the EV business.

Read more:

Rivian, Tesla, and other EV players are locked in a war for talent. Here’s how to land a job by acing the interview, according to top recruiters.

Electric car leaders like Tesla and Rivian look for these 3 skills in new job candidates, according to 3 top recruiters

3 tips for landing a job at electric car outfits like Rivian and Tesla as the EV revolution takes off, according to top recruiters

Legacy players like Ford, , VW, and Toyota are investing billions of dollars to electrify. GM

Companies to bet your career on

The electric car space is booming with companies trying to be the next Tesla — or even surpass Elon Musk’s automaker. Legacy players like Ford, GM, VW, and Toyota are investing billions of dollars to electrify over the next decade. Rivian and Lucid are racing to gain market share. And even though experts say there are barriers to entry for new companies in the industry, some are still popping up.

Amid all the changes going on in the industry, it can be hard to determine which companies are the most promising to bet your career on. Read our reporting on them below.

Read more:

The top 5 electric car companies to bet your career on, according to industry experts

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson is obsessed with besting Tesla and Elon Musk. Here’s his game plan for making it happen.

Hiring leaders at Rivian, Tesla, and Amazon’s self-driving startup reveal their top tips for landing a job

How to get a job at Rivian, the fast-growing electric car maker nipping at the heels of Tesla and Big Auto

11 hot startups poised to take on DoorDash and Uber in last-mile delivery, according to VCs

Experts say many electric car startups are doomed to fail — but these 5 are built to last

REVEALED: How much Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola pay their employees, from engineers to managers

Experts recommend you look for people who show a career trajectory you’d like to follow. Former Tesla employees can serve as a good example. Mason Trinca/The Washington Post

People to watch

While looking for a job in the electric car space, you can seek out folks who have had a similar experience, or other young or mid-career professionals who have made a pivot in their careers. This can be a pivot in role, perhaps from a traditional engineering job to one that’s software-heavy, or even a pivot from a legacy automotive company to a hot new EV startup.

You can also look for people who show a career trajectory you’d like to follow. Perhaps there are leaders or executives at companies who have a job you’d love to strive for. Knowing their stories and how they climbed a corporate ladder — or started in the C-suite at a nascent company — can help you seek out skills, experiences, and qualifications that might help you do the same.

Read more:

4 Big Auto veterans tell us why they quit Ford, GM, and Mercedes for EV and self-driving startups — and share advice for those who want to make the jump

POWER PLAYERS: 12 top engineers and execs at the heart of GM’s bid to become a new kind of all-electric car company

Meet 13 power players of the electric-vehicle industry, from leading companies like Tesla, Rivian, and QuantumScape

17 top execs and engineers who left legacy car companies to fuel the booming electric vehicle industry

11 Tesla engineers who left Elon Musk’s company to run startups driving the auto industry into an electric future

Meet 2021’s rising stars of the electric vehicle industry, from companies like Rivian, Arrival, and Solid Power

Other trends and startups to watch

Auto manufacturing isn’t the only area with opportunities for the EV business. Other businesses are needed to make automaker promises happen.

Without better batteries or more charging infrastructure, the shift to electric will be much more challenging. Likewise, battery recycling and supply chain improvements are critical to ensuring EV adoption happens, too.

Companies in the EV space that aren’t carmakers show what other types of career opportunities are out there. Keeping an eye on trends can signal what’s the next hot business to lead in, too.

Read more:

3 investment bankers in the white-hot electric car business reveal the 3 trends they’re watching in 2022

VCs like Reid Hoffman share 7 2022 predictions for the transportation business, from a SPAC shakeout to flying delivery

The shift to electric is remaking the auto industry. Experts say these 5 sectors are set to take off as a result.

Investors are betting on these 9 charging companies to boost the electric car industry in 2022 — and beyond

Investors bet big on 11 electric-car companies in 2021. Here’s what those deals signal for 2022.

These 6 behind the scenes electric car startups are set to take off, according to VCs