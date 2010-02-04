How To Get A Job At Bloomberg





Bloomberg is notorious for its secretive, lengthy hiring process. Potential wire writers have to show up for multiple interviews and take a written test.

“The whole process takes a number of months,” one Bloomberg hopeful told us.

Bloomberg representatives did not return messages for a response about their interview process. But some potential finance writers said they respect it for weeding out bad writers and clueless analysts.

Even if they have to suffer through it.

So what is it like to test at Bloomberg?

The test is “in three parts” and “really easy and extremely short” compared with the tests at Dow Jones Newswires, according to one source. Another says, “it wasn’t quite as hard as I thought.”

According to them, an assistant will lead you into Bloomberg’s giant newsroom and sit you down at an empty desk. Reporters and editors will chat with each other and bustle around the newsroom while you work.

The assistant fires up the test in a simple Word document on one of the four screens. “With all that fancy schmancy technology at your disposal, you’re just using a Word document?” one source said. “It’s so old fashioned.”

The test includes these sections:

1. Match the CEO to the company: (eg. Eric Schmidt to Google, Rupert Murdoch to News Corp) or the country or the country leader to the country

2. Acronyms and definitions: Give full names for NATO, OPEC, NAFTA, etc. Define market capitalisation, recession, inflation.

3. Writing: You’ll also be asked to write up short, 300-word pieces. One source said he was asked to write about the top news story in his area and how it might influence the market. Another says he was asked to write up his own obituary. They also might lay out a bunch of information from an earnings report and ask you to put together an article. You might have to rewrite a lede and copy edit a story for readability and grammar.

It’s regular Journalism 101!

You’ll get three hours to answer all the questions.

“There was nothing like, ‘give me your mobile phone,'” a tipster said. “You can use a calculator.”

If you finish early, you might have a hard time getting someone to come save your document and dismiss you. Eventually, “the guy comes back and says time is up. He saves the document and I go along my merry way.”

So far, he hasn’t heard back from them.

