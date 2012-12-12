Freaking Out Is The Biggest Mistake That Recent Grads Can Make

It’s taking college graduates an average of six to eight months to find a job after graduation, but students shouldn’t “freak out,” Sylvan Solloway, Director of Career Services at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, told us.



“That’s the first piece of advice,” she said. But “be positive, strategic and patient with your search. Knowing you have the skills it takes and presenting a positive attitude is the first step.”

In this interview, Solloway explained what students should expect when entering the workforce and how they should use LinkedIn to build their professional network.

“Make sure your summary is well-written, but you don’t want to reveal too much,” she told us. “That’s a big no-no.”

She also advised that students create a target list of companies they want to work for and find ways to connect with the people associated with these companies. Furthermore, having a target list will help you focus on what you want to do and articulate this in your cover letter and interview.

Solloway also discussed the separation between your personal social media accounts and your professional life.

