How To Launch A Green Online Business

Photo: Bitterjug via Flickr

If you’re thinking about starting a green e-business, the first thing I’d ask is: Are you really passionate about this way of life? Because if you’re just doing it for the hype, you won’t get very far. I constantly see companies “greenwashing,” saying they’re “green” when they’re pretty much “black.” This catches up with them sooner than they think.Now that we’re clear about that, let’s get to the fun part: starting your green e-business. I launched EcoBold.com about seven months ago, when I posted my first video review of a green product. But I had been working on it for at least a couple of years from idea to launch. I expect to be profitable by the end of the year, through selling the products I review at a small profit, and charging companies that want to reach green-oriented buyers.



My initial idea (accompanied by a full-blown business plan) was to be the Amazon.com of green products. But it wasn’t so easy: I searched for a partner who could do the website coding, but I couldn’t find anyone as driven, hard-working and passionate about the subject as I was. When I thought I had found someone, he ultimately chose a different path. I didn’t give up: I just shifted my focus to what I could do on my own.

Here’s what I’ve learned about starting a green e-business and how to make your dream become a reality.

1. Market Research The first thing you'll have to do is conduct market research for the kind of service or product you're thinking of providing. Beware, ladies--there are many, many handbag, clothing and skin-care resellers out there already; these industries are currently oversaturated, even in the green world. What you need to do is find a niche. Right now there are many opportunities and untapped markets, so your imagination can run wild. I recently came across a company that's making 100 per cent natural and safe pesticides, and the product is already being sold at Home Depot and Walmart. It's the only safe pesticide I've seen to date. Here are some additional ideas: What do you use right now that could be made with bamboo? Or with biodegradable materials? How about hemp, or recycled bottles? These are all sustainable materials that can be used to make exotic and eco-friendly new products. If fashion or personal care is truly your passion, find something that hasn't been done before or where you'd have very few competitors. For example: I've never seen a bikini made out of recycled materials or a nail polish that's 100 per cent safe. 2. Look for a partner Before I started my business, I looked everywhere: high-tech meet-ups, green conferences, Craigslist and college competitions. I met with more than 25 people, and none of them felt like a good fit. As exhausting as the search is, you have to be as picky as you'd be marrying someone, because you'll likely be spending a lot more time with your business partner than with your significant other. And unless you have thousands of dollars to pay employees, you'll need to share the load with someone. There are so many things you'll be doing. I'm still looking for a partner because I truly believe it's essential to get your business to great places. 3. Hire someone to build your website Make sure you know exactly what you want, where you want it, and what you want to happen when visitors click a link. If you have friends who can recommend someone reliable and inexpensive, that's ideal and will save you a lot of time. If not, you can post your job on Craigslist, Odesk.com and vWorker.com. Make sure your ad states exactly what you want, and ask for a quote. I got quotes ranging from $200 to $5,000. Yes, I went with the $200, and everything I wanted was done. One last thing--if you can manage to work with someone here in the United States, I'd strongly recommend that. I've worked with people outside of the country, and the language barrier and time differences cost me a lot more than I thought they would. It wasn't worth it. Now it's time to launch Here are the first things I did when I launched. Send all friends a personalised e-mail ...telling them what you're doing and asking them to support you and subscribe, and 'Digg' it, Facebook it or tweet it. Create a Facebook fan page ...(for a guide on how to create a page, watch this video), and invite all your friends to join. Create a Twitter account ... and start following and interacting with people in the industry. An easy way to find them is to search for who's talking about green. You can find out through this site. Send all of your other contacts a personalised e-mail ... (at the least, include their first name in the e-mail). Start contacting people in the industry ... and get them talking about your website. Google 'top 100 green blogs' and e-mail every one of them; try to find the reporter's contact information instead of sending an e-mail through the blog's 'contact us' form. Contact local journalists and radio stations ...and tell them how your site will be beneficial to their readers or listeners. Contact companies that might be interested in your product or service One of my favourite resources is the Green Festival. Find one near you and connect with the vendors there. You might even want to have a booth if you have the funds. You can also share a booth with another company and split the cost. One last hint: If you're in the San Francisco area, the best time to have a booth is at the November event. With time, you'll see that you have too many things to juggle as an entrepreneur, and you need help. The problem will be money to pay for it. My solution has been to post offers for nonpaid internships at local colleges. That doesn't mean an intern will be your personal secretary. You have to be a teacher; you have to guide the intern and be a mentor to him or her. The current economy means it's a good time to find great interns. A few last thoughts: Remember that your biggest problem can become your biggest asset. Just hang in there and look for a solution. I searched for a partner for more than a year until I realised I just couldn't wait for a 'marriageable' partner. That's when I came up with the idea of doing video reviews. I researched the idea and realised no one else was doing it. So I found a student who was willing to shoot the reviews. I requested samples from the companies I'd been researching for the previous two years, and we shot about 20 reviews in a couple of weeks. When the videos somehow disappeared from the student's camera, I shed a few tears, then realised I had to buy my own camera equipment and learn how to edit. My website became a bigger success than it probably would have had I stuck with my original idea of simply providing a written description to sell the products. First lesson learned: If there's a will, there's a way. EcoBold is only a few months old, but it has come a long way from that first video. Recently, we launched green coupons. Since we're on track to become profitable by the end of the year, maybe one day we will become the Amazon.com of green products. Now, don't miss... How To Highlight Your Company's Social Responsibility >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.