5 Easy Tricks To Help You Get The Best Night's Sleep Ever

If you’re looking to get a better night’s sleep, psychologist Richard Wiseman has some tips for you.

His latest Quirkology video is filled with hacks to get the best snooze possible, from his recent book Night School.

Here are some of the best tricks:

1. Avoid blue light — including tablets and smartphones specifically.

The specific wavelength of blue light put off by tablet and smart phone displays prevents your brain from producing melatonin, which helps you fall asleep.

2. Make your brain tired by trying to think of an animal or a food for each letter of the alphabet.

3. Put your bed as far away from the door as possible, and sleep with your feet facing the door.

Weisman says humans have evolve to fall asleep faster when they feel safe and comfortable. So moving your bed to have a clear view of the door will reassure you that there isn’t an intruder making his way in.

4. Eat a banana before you go to bed.

The carbs in the banana will help you feel drowsy, Weisman says, because they help relax your body and mind.

5. Wear socks.

Your body naturally increases the blood flow to your feet when you are falling asleep, a feeling which can be mimicked using socks to keep your toes warm. That’s one less thing for your body to do before falling asleep!

BONUS: To feel alert soon, drink coffee right before you taking a quick nap. In 20 minutes, you’ll wake up feeling alert.

