How To Get A Great MBA Internship

In the summer between the two years of their programs, nearly all business school students work as interns. Competition for the best internships is incredibly fierce, and they often come with lavish pay and perks (or, at least, they did in happier economic times.)

What's all the fuss about? Well, for one thing, it's simply part of the program. For most MBA students, it isn't about the love of learning, it's about the career advantages that being an MBA brings. A good internship is an important part of that resume-building.

What's more, for many MBAs the internship is a direct path to their first job out of school. Surveys show that around three quarters of companies that offer these internships look to former interns first when making new hires. Many firms look at the internship as a straightforward tryout, hiring a significant percentage of their interns right away.