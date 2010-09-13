How To Get A Great Job Right Now In Today's Awful Economy

Current job: VP Business Development, Zoomino (online content augmentation engine), New York City

Old job: Co-founder & CEO, FreshNotes (web recommendation engine start-up), New Haven, Connecticut

Time looking: 4 months; started new role October 27

How it happened: Collier, 30, was helping run software start-up FreshNotes in 2009 when funding was cut. After a month of winding-down operations, he began to look for new opportunities in late May.

In June and July, Collier spoke with a number of companies about potential positions, but having 'no compelling offers yet in hand,' he took a consulting project with a private equity firm in Southfield, Michigan.

Before leaving for Michigan, Collier had met with a venture capital firm after an introduction from his first boss out of college, who had remained a mentor. That friend knew one of the partners at the venture capital firm because their daughters were in the same pre-school. 'The VCs were familiar with Zoomino and thought that we might be a good match,' he says. 'Meeting with a venture capital firm is a really great way to get linked to interesting tech companies that may be a bit below the radar.'

The introduction to Zoomino's CEO was made by one of the VC partners, who knew Zoomino was looking for someone to run U.S. business development.

In the end, Collier had three compelling but very different options, including a large tech company and an investment firm. He decided to join Zoomino because he was 'just too excited about the product and team to pass it up.'

What worked: For Zoomino, Collier says he increased his chances by bringing in a deal for the company during preliminary discussions about his potential role. 'For the company, it provided a chance to observe my business development process and see results,' he says. 'For me, the real customer validation of Zoomino's value proposition as perceived during the sales process and measured after implementation was invaluable.'

For finding positions in general, Collier, a Harvard MBA, says his alumni networks were key. 'While I never received any responses from the general job boards, I had solid results with the alumni job board from my graduate school.'

Collier also had success finding jobs on search engines like Indeed.com and SimplyHired.com and then applying directly through the respective company websites.

Finally, Collier brushed up on his interview skills. 'I noticed that it took me a little while to become good at interviewing again. I began with a couple of weak interviews and needed to review some guides and have a little practice to get back up to speed,' he says. 'Even through I was at a more advanced stage of my career, I found it was helpful to not rely upon experience and prep with the same vigor that I did for jobs out of college.'