Here's How To Get An Invitation To Google's Invite-Only 'Inbox' App -- But You Only Have An Hour

Google is trying to re-invent email with “Inbox,” which introduces some interesting new features like Bundles, Highlights, Reminders, Assists, and Snooze.

“Inbox” has been invite-only, which has led to people hounding those with access for an invite on Twitter, or even auctioning off their own invitations on eBay.

The good news is if you want an invite, you can get one today, but only until 3pm EST, according to 9to5Mac.

Google announced via Reddit today that it will be handing out invites to anyone interested, but only between 12pm and 3pm EST (4am-7am AEDT).

All you need to do is send an email to [email protected] using an @gmail email address within the time window, and you’ll get an invite by the day’s end.

In the meantime, if you want to see our walkthrough of “Inbox,” click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.