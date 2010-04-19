Here's How To Get Google To Love You In Just 4 Months

Photo: AP

Getting a good spot on Google searches is vital for many startups.Google’s search algorithm is called PageRank and ranks websites from 0 to 10, 10 being the highest.



Richard Schneeman of disposable email startup WhySpam.me put together a great explanation on the company blog of how they got their PageRank from 0 to 4 in four months.

Most of these are simple best practices, but it’s good to have them all in one place. We’ve distilled them to their bare essentials.

Zero To One Reformat all your URLs to be human readable and relevant. Prefer /pages/profile/soandso to ?id=2495722485.

Add unique keyword and description meta tags to all your pages.

Use Google's webmaster tools to see if you have any duplicate meta tags.

Use Google Analytics to see where your users are coming from and what it's coming from.

Use wordtracker.com to find good keywords to target. Be warned, 'never give them your real email address, they will spam the mess out of you.'

Have a blog to create fresh content, which drives up PageRank.

Host your blog on a subdomain (blog.example.com), as a subdomain's PageRank feeds back into the main site. More at WhySpam.me. One To Two optimising your own site will only get you so far. PageRank works by measuring what sites link to other sites, so you need inbound links. Here's what you do: Use the SearchStatus toolbar for Firefox; it automatically pulls up the PageRank of a site you're visiting, telling you what sites it's valuable to get linkbacks from and what's not.

Use a backlink tracker to see what web directories the sites in your sector are part of; submit your site to all those directories.

Of course, you should promote your site through your personal sites if you have any, Facebook, Twitter and the like.

Don't be a dork and comment spam; when you comment with a link back to your site, be useful and appropriate. More at WhySpam.me. Two To Three Three To Four Now that your site is all SEO'd and you have great inbound links, here's how to get to PageRank 4 nirvana: Pay attention to long tail searches that lead to various pages on your site. Adding keywords and refining tags on those pages can double your visits.

If you launch a new feature or service, email everyone who covered your app the first time; the majority of them will do it. Make sure the new URL is on the same domain name as its PageRank will boost the overall site's PageRank.

Its this kind of sustained linking activity that keeps a website high on Google searches. Getting a flurry of activity once is nice, but when your site is up to date, fast and people link regularly, that's when it gets to the top and stays there. Good luck! More at WhySpam.me.

