7-Eleven is about to give away a ton of free stuff -- here's how you can get it

On July 11, 7-Eleven will celebrate its 88th birthday — or “7-Eleven Day.” To mark that, the store will be giving away free Slurpees.

But July 11 is the just the kickoff of a week filled with free goodies.

Via a Facebook event, 7-11 announced, “It’s time to raise a cup to 7Rewards Week! Because everyone loves free food and drinks, right? Obviously.”

Here’s how you can reap the benefits of free food:

On July 11, you just have to show up between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a free small Slurpee.

But from July 12th to the 18th, every time you buy a Coffee, Chillers Iced Coffee, Slurpee, or Big Gulp and scan the 7-Eleven app, you can get a freebie.

Time reported that 7-Eleven likely gives away free food because the promotions can tempt people to buy additional items while they are in the stores.

According to USA Today, during 7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day in 2010, the chain saw a 38% increase in Slurpee sales.

