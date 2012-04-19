How To Get A Free Copy Of Snow Leopard

Apple is giving away free copies of Snow Leopard to potential iCloud customers, reports MacGasm.



If upgrades have held you back from iCloud, then Apple is throwing you a bone. You have to be an existing MobileMe customer, however.

In an email sent to MobileMe customers the company outlined the a process in which they could receive a free copy of Snow Leopard in the mail, upgrade to Lion for $30 via the App Store, then move their MobileMe data to iCloud.

This should be good news to anyone who isn’t on iCloud yet, as MobileMe will shut down for good on June 30.

Want your free copy of Snow Leopard?

