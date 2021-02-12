The only ways to get invited to the buzzy conversation app Clubhouse at the moment — explained

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images The invitation-only audio-chat social networking app clubhouse is pictured on a smartphone on January 26, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

Curious about how to get on Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app? You’re not alone.

Here’s a guide to getting access to the platform used by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse has made headlines recently, from hosting conversations with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to inspiring a “black market” for invites.

The app bills itself as a “space for casual, drop-in audio conversations” with friends and founders alike.

And the question on many people’s minds is simple: how do I get in? Here’s your step-by-step guide to signing up for Clubhouse.

How to get an invite

The easiest â€” and quickest â€” way to access the platform is to get invited by a friend who already has a Clubhouse account.

Initial Clubhouse users receive 2 invites. As long as your friend has your phone number, they can send you an invite to download the app with that phone number. And voila, you’re a Clubhouse member.



There’s also the option to go through the wait list, a slower process but one that anyone can do â€” not just people with friends or connections who are already on the app. Once users move to the front of the wait list line, they are eligible for invites as well.

Clubhouse wrote in its description on the Apple App Store: “anyone can get [an invite] by joining the waitlist, or by asking an existing user for one.”

Though the only legitimate ways to get in to Clubhouse are through an invite or the waitlist, some would-be users are taking matters into their own hands and selling invites.

Earlier in February, Insider reported, a black market of invites for sale on sites like Twitter and Craigslist cropped up when Elon Musk tweeted that he would be speaking on the app. Insider reported that some Chinese citizens were paying up to 65 euros for an invitation to Clubhouse. Clubhouse did not immediately respond to a request for clarification as to whether buying or selling invites violates its terms of service, so it’s not recommended to purchase an invite until the company explains whether those sold accounts are at risk of being terminated.

However, users likely won’t need invites forever: Insider reported in February that Clubhouse hopes to move to an open-access model as soon as possible.

