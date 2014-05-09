Here's The Simple Trick For Getting A Big Mac For Way Cheaper

At $US4 or more, Big Mac comes at a steeper price than many McDonald’s menu items.

But there’s an easy trick to save a couple dollars while still getting the taste of the iconic burger.

Just order a McDouble without ketchup, then add lettuce and Big Mac sauce. This will cost about $US1.49.

The McDouble is part of the Dollar Menu & More. It comes with two beef patties, a slice of American cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard.

But by eliminating ketchup and adding lettuce and Big Mac sauce, you’re going to get something very similar to the Big Mac.

You’ll just miss out on the sesame seed bun and extra slice of bread between beef patties.

The blog A Hamburger Today tested this method and weighed the two sandwiches.

“Aside from that extra middle bun layer, the amount of food you are getting between these two burgers is identical by weight,” the blog writes. “It’s possible that the Big Mac has an extra-light bun and more toppings or vice versa, but the quantity of toppings seemed pretty much identical.”

Here’s a photo of what you’ll get, courtesy #HackTheMenu.

