How To Get Bailout Bucks

Feeling a bit squeezed for cash? You’re on your own. Unless, of course, you are a bank. In that case, you might be eligible to receive billions of taxpayer dollars that you’ll never have to pay back. This morning at 11:30, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson will explain the process for applying for a bailout. Afterwards he’ll give a “pen and paper” off-camera, background briefing to journalist because what he’ll say publicly will be confusing and easily misinterpreted.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.