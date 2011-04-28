How To Get $10 Billion From Investors In Just 18 Months

It’s simple.



Be bond god Jeff Gundlach.

His firm, DoubleLine just announced:

DoubleLine Capital LP announced today that assets under management invested in the separate accounts, mutual funds and other portfolios managed by the firm now exceed $10 billion.

“DoubleLine has reached the $10 billion milestone in less than 18 months of existence,” said Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital. “Clearly, we could not have come so far so soon without the grassroots support of investors and their advisors. Today, more than 100,000 investors have placed their trust in DoubleLine. To them and their advisors, I pledge that our team will remain singularly focused on risk management and client service.”

(Obviously, it helps to bring a ton of clients over from your old firm, as Gundlach did when he divorced from TCW.)

