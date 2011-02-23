How To Future-Proof Your Technology

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Technology moves fast.Don’t let your new gadget become obsolete shortly after you buy it. Make sure it lasts long enough so you won’t be running back to the store in a few months.



For the third part of our guide to buying new tech, we have five ways to future-proof your gadgets.

You’ll be able to keep your gear going for years while saving money in the process.

Keep your software updated. For smartphones, tablets, and computers, it’s essential to keep your software up to date. You’ll be able to take advantage of the latest features, while protecting yourself against glitches and viruses.

Upgrade your hardware when possible. If you can, upgrade your hardware. If you find your desktop or laptop slowing down, adding more memory or hard drive space will help speed things along. For TVs, there are a variety of web-enabled set top boxes like Apple TV or Boxee that will add a variety of new features to your old set.

Buy a protection plan. For expensive gadgets that are prone to lots of wear and tear, it may be worth buying a protection plan or extended warranty for your device. This will insure that if a problem does come up a few years down the road, you’ll be able to get it fixed at no extra cost.

Backup your data. When buying a new computer, always make sure you have a back up hard drive in case something goes wrong. Both Mac and Windows make it easy to set automatic back ups of your system. That way you won’t lose any essential software or files. You can also try an online file storage service like Dropbox to keep your important data stored safely on the web.

Get the right accessories. Batteries don’t last forever, so make sure you get extra batteries or a battery booster when you buy a mobile device. You should also be prepared to protect your gadget from wear and tear that could lead to bigger problems. Find the proper case or protectors for your devices to keep them clean and damage-free.

