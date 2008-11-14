How To Fund The Bailout

The US is racking up debt like a real estate speculator on a drive through the suburbs of Las Vegas. Fortunately, investors around the world are too scared to put money anywhere but Treasuries. If they ever become less fearful, we may have to look for other ways to fund the government profligacy.



The guys over at Cityfile have an idea: product placements.

“Maybe Hank Paulson was on to something when he delivered a press conference this morning and positioned himself next to a gleaming bottle of refreshing Dasani water. Now Barack Obama just needs to tap a marketing guru and cut a few high-profile endorsement deals. The giant image if the Geico gekko on the side of the White House won’t be pretty, but at least you’ll have a job to go to tomorrow!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.