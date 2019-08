One ostrich egg weighs more than three pounds, and the equivalent of about two-dozen chicken eggs. They’re enormous, and cooking them can be tricky. Laura at RollingDiaries showed us how it’s done.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin.

