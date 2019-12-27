How to freeze columns in Google Sheets on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock You can easily freeze columns in Google Sheets.

You can freeze columns in Google Sheets in a few quick steps on a computer or mobile device.

Similarly, it is very simple to unfreeze columns in Google Sheets as well.

You can freeze columns in Google Sheets to make it easier to scroll through content in the rest of the document.

Freezing or unfreezing a column in Google Sheets is a quick process on your Mac or PC or the Google Sheets mobile app for iPhone or Android. Here’s how to do it.

How to freeze columns in Google Sheets on a computer

1. Open the Google Sheet you want to edit.

2. Select the column(s) you want to freeze.

3. Click the View menu, then select Freeze. Choose the number of columns you want to freeze (i.e. 1 column, 2 columns, or a range of columns).

To unfreeze columns, repeat these steps and choose No Columns instead of Freeze.

Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider Use ‘Edit’ menu to freeze column in Google Sheets.

How to freeze a column in Google Sheets on a mobile device

1. Open the Google Sheets app and choose the spreadsheet you want to edit.

2. If you have an iPhone, simply select the column you want to freeze and tap the letter of the column. On the menu that appears, tap the Freeze column option.

Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider Tap on rows to freeze column on iPhone

3. For Android users, tap and hold the column you want to freeze. Tap again on the three vertical dots icon on the menu that appears then select Freeze.

Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider Tap and hold rows to freeze column on Android.

To unfreeze columns, repeat these steps and choose Unfreeze instead of Freeze.

