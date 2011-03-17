How To Free Up Space On Your Mac After An iPhone Update

If you’ve been using the same Mac to sync and update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you probably have a few gigabytes of space ready to be freed up.



Every time you download and install an update to your iOS device, the download is stored on your hard drive, and each one can be 500 MB or more.

After you’ve installed an update, there’s no need to keep the file on your computer. (You can always download again later if you really need to).

If you want to delete the file, you’ll have to dig through the Finder. Here’s where the update files are stored:

From the Finder click on the Home tab under Places.

Next, open the Library folder, and t hen the iTunes folder. You’ll see a folder labelled either iPad, iPhone, or iPod updates.

Drag each of them to the Trash. Empty the Trash to remove from your computer.

