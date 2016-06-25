This one simple trick can free up a ton of storage on your iPhone

There are so many way to free up storage on your iPhone.

Some popular ways to keep free space on your iPhone include using Google Photo’s free unlimited cloud storage for photos and streaming music.

We’ve even seen strange roundabout way where you have to “pretend” that you’re about to rent a movie even when you don’t have enough space for it.

The method I’m talking about here is to backup your iPhone onto a computer with iTunes, and then restore the backup immediately after. It’s also somewhat “roundabout,” but it’s extremely easy and it freed up SIX gigabytes of storage that I didn’t know I had.

Here’s how to do it.

You'll need just three things: your iPhone, a Lightning cable, and a computer with iTunes. Tech Insider/Antonio Villas-Boas Before trying this method, 25GB of my iPhone's 64GB of storage was being used up. That gave me 30GB, which is fine. But those people that own a 16GB iPhone won't have much space left. Tech Insider 1. Plug your iPhone into your computer and open iTunes. Tech Insider 2. Under Backups, select 'This computer.' Tech Insider 3. Then check the 'Encrypt iPhone backup' box. You'll be asked to enter a password for encrypted backups. Type in a password and remember it, you'll need it later. Tech Insider 4. Click 'Back Up Now' and let it back up. Tech Insider 5. Click 'Restore Backup' when it's finished backing up. Tech Insider 6. If it asks you to turn off 'Find my iPhone,' go into Settings on your iPhone > iCloud > scroll down to Find My iPhone and turn it off. Then click OK on the popup window and click 'Restore Backup.' Tech Insider 7. Make sure the backup you just did is selected and click 'Restore.' It will ask you for that encrypted backup password. Then let it do its thing. Tech Insider 8. Your iPhone will restart and go through an upgrade installation. Don't worry, everything will go back to exactly the way it was before MINUS a bunch of useless data that it piled up before you did this backup. Tech Insider 9. Now go back to your storage in Settings and see how much space you freed up. I got rid of SIX gigabytes of random data that had no seemingly positive impact on my iPhone experience. I now have nearly 36GB of storage left. Tech Insider

