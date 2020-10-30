How to forget a Wi-Fi network on your Android device and stop automatically connecting to certain networks

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

You can forget a Wi-Fi network on your Android phone or tablet with a few taps, if you don’t want your device to automatically connect to weak networks.

Phones and tablets automatically remember Wi-Fi networks that you log into so that you don’t have to re-enter the password every time you get home or go to a friend’s house.

After you’ve forgotten a Wi-Fi network, you can still log into it again – your phone just won’t connect automatically.

Usually, your phone’s ability to remember a Wi-Fi network is a good thing. It means you don’t need to worry about remembering to hook up to your Wi-Fi every time you get home, or ask your friend for their Wi-Fi password every time you visit their house.

However, there are some occasions where your phone remembering a certain Wi-Fi network may be an annoyance. For example, if you went to a neighbour’s house and used their network, your phone may still connect to it from time to time, giving you a very weak signal. Or perhaps you once hooked up to a free public network â€” it’s probably better that your phone not automatically connect to that either, for security reasons.

Luckily, you can make your Android phone forget Wi-Fi networks very easily. When you do this, your phone will no longer automatically connect to the network when it’s in range. If you do want to connect to it again, you’ll need to manually select it and re-enter the password.

How to forget a Wi-Fi network on Android



1. Open your Android’s Settings app.

2. Tap “Network & internet.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Network & internet’ in the Settings menu.

3. In the “Network & internet” menu, tap “Wi-Fi.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Wi-Fi.’

4. Find the Wi-Fi network you want to forget, then tap the “Settings” button to the right of it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the Settings icon next to the Wi-Fi network you want to forget.

5. Directly under the name of the network, tap the trashcan icon labelled “Forget” to forget the network.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the trashcan icon underneath to forget the network.

