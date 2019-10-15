How to forget a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone, so that your phone stops automatically connecting to it

Casezy Idea/Shutterstock You can forget a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone so that it no longer automatically connects.

It’s possible to forget a network on an iPhone if you no longer want to automatically log onto it, or you want to use a different password.

If you decide to rejoin that wireless network in future, you will need to re-enter the password in order to sign on.

iPhone automatically remembers all the Wi-Fi networks you sign into for future use.

One of the iPhone‘s more convenient features is its ability to remember the Wi-Fi networks you log onto and automatically use them by default whenever you find yourself in their vicinity.

This makes it incredibly easy to stay connected at all times, though it’s not without its downsides.

Whether your preferred Wi-Fi network recently changed its password or you simply no longer want your iPhone to automatically log on to a particular network anymore, it’s possible to forget the network in question on your device.

It takes just a few seconds and couldn’t be simpler.

How to forget a Wi-Fi network on an iPhone

1. On your iPhone, tap the “Settings” icon to open the app.

2. Tap Wi-Fi, then locate the wireless network you wish to forget and tap it.

3. Tap “Forget This Network” at the top of the screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can forget a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone by tapping the Settings app.

4. After the pop-up appears asking you to confirm your decision to forget the network, tap “Forget” again. This will remove the network’s login info from your iPhone.

It should be noted that should you wish to use that Wi-Fi network again, you will need to tap it in the Wi-Fi settings screen, then re-enter the network password. Your iPhone will then remember the network again and use it automatically whenever available.

